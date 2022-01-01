Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Green Bay
/
Green Bay
/
Crispy Chicken
Green Bay restaurants that serve crispy chicken
White Dog
201 S Broadway, Green Bay
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken
$12.00
Crispy breaded chicken, homemade honey mustard, pickles, lettuce.
More about White Dog
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
No reviews yet
CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN SANDY
$13.99
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay
Garlic Cheese Bread
Chicken Enchiladas
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Veggie Salad
Greek Salad
Pepperoni Pizza
Clams
Chile Relleno
More near Green Bay to explore
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.7
(15 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(47 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(240 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(221 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston