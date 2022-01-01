Fajita salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve fajita salad
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh romaine lettuce inside and loaded with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Topped with, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
|Fajita Salad
|$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Lunch Fajita Taco salad
|$9.50
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Fajita Salad
|$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh romaine lettuce inside and loaded with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Topped with, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream