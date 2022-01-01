Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajita salad in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve fajita salad

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$13.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh romaine lettuce inside and loaded with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Topped with, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
Fajita Salad$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side
More about El Sarape West
Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
More about Los Magueyes
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Fajita Taco salad$9.50
More about Los Magueyes
El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Fajita Taco Salad$13.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh romaine lettuce inside and loaded with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Topped with, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
More about El Sarape Green Bay

