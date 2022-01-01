Fajitas in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Sarape Quesadilla$13.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Vegetarian Fajitas$16.00
Spinach and mushroom. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about El Sarape West
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Wrap$9.99
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Fajitas$9.99
Fajitas de Pollo$14.99
Fajitas de Camaron$16.50
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Chimichanga$13.50
Burrito Fajita de Pollo$12.75
Shrimp Fajitas Chimi$14.50
More about Los Magueyes
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fajita Wrap$15.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito de Fajita de Carne$12.99
Shrimp Fajitas Chimi$14.50
Nachos Fajitas Texanas$14.50
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fajita Salad$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side
Chicken Fajitas$17.00
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas Campechanas$21.00
Steak chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
More about El Sarape Green Bay

