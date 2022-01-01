Fajitas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve fajitas
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Fajita Sarape Quesadilla
|$13.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Vegetarian Fajitas
|$16.00
Spinach and mushroom. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$9.99
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Lunch Fajitas
|$9.99
|Fajitas de Pollo
|$14.99
|Fajitas de Camaron
|$16.50
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Fajita Chimichanga
|$13.50
|Burrito Fajita de Pollo
|$12.75
|Shrimp Fajitas Chimi
|$14.50
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Chicken Fajita Wrap
|$15.00
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Burrito de Fajita de Carne
|$12.99
|Shrimp Fajitas Chimi
|$14.50
|Nachos Fajitas Texanas
|$14.50
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Fajita Salad
|$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions and bell peppers. Served with romaine lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream on the side
|Chicken Fajitas
|$17.00
Chicken breast. Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.
|Fajitas Campechanas
|$21.00
Steak chicken and chorizo (Mexican sausage). Made with sautéed onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, garnish, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas.