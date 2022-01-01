French fries in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Bay restaurants that serve french fries

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Large French Fry$5.99
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
El Sarape West image

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about El Sarape West
French Fries image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$4.99
Celiac Friendly French Fries$4.99
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Anduzzi's Sports Club image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Basket French Fries *$3.99
More about Stadium View
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Side of French Fries$2.50
More about Los Magueyes
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
French Fries$3.99
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Anduzzi's Sports Club image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.99
French Fries$3.99
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Side of French Fries$2.50
More about Los Magueyes
El Sarape Green Bay image

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.00
More about El Sarape Green Bay
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

