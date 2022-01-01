Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried chicken sandwiches in Green Bay
Green Bay
/
Green Bay
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Green Bay restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
Avg 4.2
(941 reviews)
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Green Bay East
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$11.99
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Green Bay East
