Garlic cheese bread in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve garlic cheese bread
Scott's Subs East Green Bay
810 S. Huron Rd, Greenbay
|Garlic Bread With Cheese
|$2.69
|Garlic Bread W/ Cheese
|$2.69
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.49
served w/marinara
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Garlic Bread with Cheese
|$5.00
Bread topped with real butter and garlic, piled with cheese. Served with marinara.
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Garlic Cheese Bread
|$4.49
served w/marinara