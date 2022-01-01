Grilled cheese sandwiches in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve grilled cheese sandwiches
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Fancy Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
Fresh baked bread, pesto or olive tapenade, cheese and tomato. Try adding bacon.
Grounded Cafe - Downtown Green Bay
300 S. Adams St, GREEN BAY
|Rockin' Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$7.00
Get ready to Rock ‘n’ Roll on into a grilled cheese that’s going to kick your taste buds up a notch! This hot and melty panini is slathered with jalapeno cream cheese and loaded with fresh pepper jack cheese. Amp it up with your choice of meat. Served on Voyageurs Sourdough.