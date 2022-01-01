Grilled chicken sandwiches in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Your choice of sweet or spicy on an artisan bun.
Sweet: sweet hickory bbq, cheddar cheese & flash fried onions
Spicy: buffalo sauce, & marble bleu cheese
More about Green Bay Distillery
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
grilled Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich$12.99
Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch
More about Stadium View
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Flame-grilled or crispy chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Flame-grilled or crispy chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club

