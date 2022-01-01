Grilled chicken sandwiches in Green Bay
More about Green Bay Distillery
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
Your choice of sweet or spicy on an artisan bun.
Sweet: sweet hickory bbq, cheddar cheese & flash fried onions
Spicy: buffalo sauce, & marble bleu cheese
More about Stadium View
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|grilled Chicken Chipotle Ranch Sandwich
|$12.99
Crispy or Grilled chicken - served with lettuce, tomato, onion and chipotle ranch
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Flame-grilled or crispy chicken breast with your choice of lettuce, tomato, onions and pickles.