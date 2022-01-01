Mac and cheese in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve mac and cheese

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
7" GF Mac and Cheese
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
STEAK & BACON MAC & CHEESE$14.99
Craft Beer Mac & Cheese$11.99
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda beer cheese sauce & green onion
add grilled chicken $3.99
Steak & Bacon Mac & Cheese$13.99
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda beer cheese sauce, fire grilled steak, whiskey caramelized onions & bacon
More about Green Bay Distillery
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Mac & Cheese$3.49
Plain Mac & Cheese$10.99
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$13.99
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Banner pic

 

888 Cheese & Co.

1582 Lineville Road, Suamico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
1/2 888 Mac & Cheese$8.00
1/2 order of our classic mac & cheese, just perfect for lunch. Available 11-4pm weekdays!
Mac & Cheese$16.00
Classic macaroni noodles in extra creamy cheese sauce topped with toasted parmesan bread crumbs
Kids Mac & Cheese$6.50
A half order of our classic 888 mac & cheese. Organic juice box.
More about 888 Cheese & Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a six-cheese sauce.
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our six cheese sauce and topped with pulled pork, garnished with BBQ sauce, mesquite BBQ chips and green onion.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Buzz Social image

 

Buzz Social

2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mac'n'Cheese Bites$7.00
golden fried mac and cheese bites served with a Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce
More about Buzz Social
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese$9.99
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
KID MAC & CHEESE
Cavatappi noodles with our blend of creamy cheese sauce served with a warm garlic breadstick.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our six cheese sauce and topped with pulled pork, garnished with BBQ sauce, mesquite BBQ chips and green onion.
Buffalo Mac & Cheese$14.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted creamy buffalo cheese sauce topped with boneless buffalo wings, and celery leaves.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
Side Mac & Cheese$1.99
Six Cheese Bacon Mac$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon and served with grilled garlic bread.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese$9.99
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
MAC N' CHEESE BURGER$13.00
KIDS MAC N' CHEESE
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese$9.99
served w/garlic bread
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

