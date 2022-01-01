Mac and cheese in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve mac and cheese
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|7" GF Mac and Cheese
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|STEAK & BACON MAC & CHEESE
|$14.99
|Craft Beer Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda beer cheese sauce & green onion
add grilled chicken $3.99
|Steak & Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$13.99
Cavatappi noodles, smoked gouda beer cheese sauce, fire grilled steak, whiskey caramelized onions & bacon
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$3.49
|Plain Mac & Cheese
|$10.99
Piping hot spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce.
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$13.99
Spiral macaroni tossed in a creamy aged cheddar cheese sauce with choice of crispy or grilled chicken and finished with our house buffalo sauce.
888 Cheese & Co.
1582 Lineville Road, Suamico
|1/2 888 Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
1/2 order of our classic mac & cheese, just perfect for lunch. Available 11-4pm weekdays!
|Mac & Cheese
|$16.00
Classic macaroni noodles in extra creamy cheese sauce topped with toasted parmesan bread crumbs
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$6.50
A half order of our classic 888 mac & cheese. Organic juice box.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in a six-cheese sauce.
|Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our six cheese sauce and topped with pulled pork, garnished with BBQ sauce, mesquite BBQ chips and green onion.
Buzz Social
2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay
|Mac'n'Cheese Bites
|$7.00
golden fried mac and cheese bites served with a Spotted Cow beer cheese sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$9.99
served w/garlic bread
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|KID MAC & CHEESE
Cavatappi noodles with our blend of creamy cheese sauce served with a warm garlic breadstick.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
|Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese
|$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our six cheese sauce and topped with pulled pork, garnished with BBQ sauce, mesquite BBQ chips and green onion.
|Buffalo Mac & Cheese
|$14.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted creamy buffalo cheese sauce topped with boneless buffalo wings, and celery leaves.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Six Cheese Bacon Mac & Cheese
|$11.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon.
|Side Mac & Cheese
|$1.99
|Six Cheese Bacon Mac
|$12.99
Cavatappi noodles tossed in our hand-crafted six cheese sauce topped with double smoked bacon and served with grilled garlic bread.
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Mac-N-Cheese
|$9.99
served w/garlic bread
D2 Sports Pub Airport
2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|MAC N' CHEESE BURGER
|$13.00
|KIDS MAC N' CHEESE