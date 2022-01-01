Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Handmade in egg roll skins, fried to perfection. Accompanied by zesty pizza sauce.
Celiac Friendly Mozzarella Sticks$11.98
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Buzz Social image

 

Buzz Social

2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
golden breaded deep fried mozzarella sticks served with a warm marinara sauce
More about Buzz Social
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Served with marinara.
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
MOZZARELLA STICKS$9.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$8.99
served w/marinara
More about Gallagher's Pizza East

