Mozzarella sticks in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.99
Handmade in egg roll skins, fried to perfection. Accompanied by zesty pizza sauce.
|Celiac Friendly Mozzarella Sticks
|$11.98
Buzz Social
2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
golden breaded deep fried mozzarella sticks served with a warm marinara sauce
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
served w/marinara
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Served with marinara.
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.99
served w/marinara
D2 Sports Pub Airport
2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$9.00