Nachos in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve nachos

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Beef X-Treme Nachos$9.99
X-treme Nachos$9.99
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Nachos$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip on top
Substitute grilled shrimp add 3.25
Sarape Nachos$12.00
With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo
Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
Sarape Nachos$10.50
With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo
More about El Sarape West
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Nachos Autenticos$15.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nachos de Fajitas$13.50
Chicken Nachos$8.99
This is a description
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Cheese$0.75
Hawaiian Nachos$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.
Nacho Granduzzi$14.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nacho Platter *$11.99
Fresh tortilla chips topped with seasoned beer, or chicken, nacho cheese, beer cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa, Add Jalapeno's or Guacamole for an extra cost
More about Stadium View
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Nachos$8.99
This is a description
Beef Nachos$8.99
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Nacho Granduzzi$15.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
Hawaiian Nachos$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.
Nacho Granduzzi$14.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hawaiian Nachos$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.
Nacho Cheese$0.75
Nacho Granduzzi$14.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos Fajitas Texanas$14.50
Beef Nachos$8.99
Chicken Nachos$8.99
This is a description
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sarape Nachos$10.50
With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo
Nachos$8.50
All nachos come with white melted Monterey cheese
Only cheese 5.75
With beans 6.75
With beans, avocado and jalapeños 7.95
Fajita Nachos$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip on top
Substitute grilled shrimp add 3.25
More about El Sarape Green Bay

