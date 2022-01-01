Nachos in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve nachos
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|Shredded Beef X-Treme Nachos
|$9.99
|X-treme Nachos
|$9.99
More about El Sarape West
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip on top
Substitute grilled shrimp add 3.25
|Sarape Nachos
|$12.00
With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo
Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
|Sarape Nachos
|$10.50
With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Nachos Autenticos
|$15.99
Freshly fried tortilla chips, topped with The Bar-BQ smoked pulled pork or chicken and queso blanco. Baked golden brown, finished with pico de gallo, chimichurri sauce and cilantro ranch aioli.
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Nachos de Fajitas
|$13.50
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
This is a description
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.75
|Hawaiian Nachos
|$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.
|Nacho Granduzzi
|$14.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
More about Stadium View
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Nacho Platter *
|$11.99
Fresh tortilla chips topped with seasoned beer, or chicken, nacho cheese, beer cheese, shredded cheese, tomatoes, & black olives. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa, Add Jalapeno's or Guacamole for an extra cost
More about Los Magueyes
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
This is a description
|Beef Nachos
|$8.99
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Nacho Granduzzi
|$15.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
|Hawaiian Nachos
|$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.
|Nacho Granduzzi
|$14.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Hawaiian Nachos
|$15.99
Tortilla chips topped with teriyaki pulled pork, shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion, pineapple, melted cheese and drizzled with cilantro lime sour cream, bang-bang sauce and Sriracha.
|Nacho Cheese
|$0.75
|Nacho Granduzzi
|$14.99
Crispy house fried tortilla chips, piled high with your choice of shredded beef barbacoa or seasoned chipotle chicken, house made queso cheese, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapenos, sour cream and salsa.
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Nachos Fajitas Texanas
|$14.50
|Beef Nachos
|$8.99
|Chicken Nachos
|$8.99
This is a description
More about El Sarape Green Bay
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Sarape Nachos
|$10.50
With beans and your choice of pork, chicken or ground beef. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and a side of pico de gallo
|Nachos
|$8.50
All nachos come with white melted Monterey cheese
Only cheese 5.75
With beans 6.75
With beans, avocado and jalapeños 7.95
|Fajita Nachos
|$13.00
Steak or chicken breast sautéed with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and cheese dip on top
Substitute grilled shrimp add 3.25