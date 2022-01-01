Patty melts in Green Bay
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Gouda Patty Melt Burger
|$10.99
Smoked gouda, whiskey caramelized onions & pub sauce on sourdough
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Celiac Friendly Patty Melt
|$15.48
|Patty Melt
|$13.49
A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Double Stacked Patty Melt
|$12.99
Twin quarter pound burgers with melted American and Swiss cheese, and IPA braised onion grilled into marble rye.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Classic Patty Melt
|$12.99
Flame-grilled burger on toasted marble rye with American & Swiss cheese with beer-braised onions.
|Double Stacked Patty Melt
|$12.99
Twin quarter pound burgers with melted American and Swiss cheese, and IPA braised onion grilled into marble rye.