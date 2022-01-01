Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve patty melts

Green Bay Distillery image

 

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gouda Patty Melt Burger$10.99
Smoked gouda, whiskey caramelized onions & pub sauce on sourdough
More about Green Bay Distillery
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Celiac Friendly Patty Melt$15.48
Patty Melt$13.49
A 1/3 pound burger, sauteed onions, American and Swiss cheese, on grilled marble rye bread with a side of 1000 island dressing.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Double Stacked Patty Melt$12.99
Twin quarter pound burgers with melted American and Swiss cheese, and IPA braised onion grilled into marble rye.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Patty Melt$12.99
Flame-grilled burger on toasted marble rye with American & Swiss cheese with beer-braised onions.
Double Stacked Patty Melt$12.99
Twin quarter pound burgers with melted American and Swiss cheese, and IPA braised onion grilled into marble rye.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Double Stacked Patty Melt$12.99
Twin quarter pound burgers with melted American and Swiss cheese, and IPA braised onion grilled into marble rye.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club

