Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pho in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Arkhan Thai Cuisine - 107 Military Ave

107 Military Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pho Boat$12.00
Rice Noodles in a pork based broth with sliced pork and pork meatballs and topped with fried garlic and fried pork skins.
More about Arkhan Thai Cuisine - 107 Military Ave
Item pic

 

Asian Fusion Cuisines

213 North Washington Street, Allouez

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#23 Pho Papaya Salad$12.00
Pho noodle, meat ball, meat loaf, crab,
shrimp, cabbage, Bok choy, fish sauce,
crab paste, sugar, chili peppers,
tomatoes, garlic clove,
peanut, salt, eggplant, and limes.
More about Asian Fusion Cuisines
Item pic

 

Pho Coma - 154 N Broadway

154 N Broadway, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beef Pho$0.00
Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with sliced beef, meatballs and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.
Ox-tail Pho$14.75
Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with oxtail, meatballs and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.
Pho Coma Combo$0.00
Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with sliced beef, tendon, tripe, meatballs, imitation crab, shrimp, pork rinds and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.
More about Pho Coma - 154 N Broadway

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Fried Ice Cream

Salmon

Garlic Cheese Bread

Eggplant Parm

Italian Sandwiches

Enchiladas

Ravioli

Cookies

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (84 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (297 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (858 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (322 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (765 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston