Pho in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve pho
Arkhan Thai Cuisine - 107 Military Ave
107 Military Ave, Green Bay
|Pho Boat
|$12.00
Rice Noodles in a pork based broth with sliced pork and pork meatballs and topped with fried garlic and fried pork skins.
Asian Fusion Cuisines
213 North Washington Street, Allouez
|#23 Pho Papaya Salad
|$12.00
Pho noodle, meat ball, meat loaf, crab,
shrimp, cabbage, Bok choy, fish sauce,
crab paste, sugar, chili peppers,
tomatoes, garlic clove,
peanut, salt, eggplant, and limes.
Pho Coma - 154 N Broadway
154 N Broadway, Green Bay
|Beef Pho
|$0.00
Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with sliced beef, meatballs and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.
|Ox-tail Pho
|$14.75
Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with oxtail, meatballs and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.
|Pho Coma Combo
|$0.00
Rice noodles in a beef-based broth with sliced beef, tendon, tripe, meatballs, imitation crab, shrimp, pork rinds and added white onions, green onions, and cilantro.