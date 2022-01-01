Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pot Pie$13.99
Homemade comfort food with all white meat and mixed vegetables. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar jack cheese.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Item pic

 

888 Cheese & Co.

1582 Lineville Road, Suamico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Pie$7.00
In partnership with the dough shoppe we bring you a warm cookie dough pie served up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce!
More about 888 Cheese & Co.
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches image

 

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

516 Greene Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Pie Flatbread$6.00
Made on naan flatbread. Apple pie filling drizzled with icing and topped with granola. (Granola contains almonds.)
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches

