Pies in Green Bay

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
Homemade comfort food with all white meat and mixed vegetables. Topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar jack cheese.
888 Cheese & Co.
1582 Lineville Road, Suamico
|Brownie Batter Cookie Dough Pie
|$7.00
In partnership with the dough shoppe we bring you a warm cookie dough pie served up with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce!