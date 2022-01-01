Quesadillas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve quesadillas
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Fajita Sarape Quesadilla
|$13.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.25
Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries. With your choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, cheese or beans
|Sarape Quesadilla
|$12.00
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Celiac Friendly Quesadilla
|$11.48
|Quesadilla
|$9.49
Melted cheddar jack cheese served in a grilled herb tortilla, with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Quesadilla de Fajitas
|$13.99
|Cheese Quesadilla Kids
|$5.25
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
|Broccoli & Cheddar Quesadilla
|$9.99
Fresh broccoli, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese with a side of Spotted Cow beer cheese for dipping.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Quesadilla de Carne Asada
|$13.99
|Quesadilla Deluxe
|$13.99
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
|Broccoli & Cheddar Quesadilla
|$9.99
Fresh broccoli, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese with a side of Spotted Cow beer cheese for dipping.
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Quesadilla
|$13.00
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Quesadilla Rellena
|$11.99
|Quesadilla de Carne Asada
|$13.99
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.25
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
|Mini Sarape Quesadilla
|$9.00
Mini flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream
|Fajita Sarape Quesadilla
|$13.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.