Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve quesadillas

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Fajita Sarape Quesadilla$13.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.
Kids Quesadilla$6.25
Served with Rice & Beans or French Fries. With your choice of steak, chicken, ground beef, cheese or beans
Sarape Quesadilla$12.00
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 1.00
More about El Sarape West
Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Celiac Friendly Quesadilla$11.48
Quesadilla$9.49
Melted cheddar jack cheese served in a grilled herb tortilla, with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and salsa.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quesadilla de Fajitas$13.99
Cheese Quesadilla Kids$5.25
Cheese Quesadilla
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
Broccoli & Cheddar Quesadilla$9.99
Fresh broccoli, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese with a side of Spotted Cow beer cheese for dipping.
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla de Carne Asada$13.99
Quesadilla Deluxe$13.99
Cheese Quesadilla Kids$5.25
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$12.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$11.99
A flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, bacon, ranch and melted cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa on request.
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
Broccoli & Cheddar Quesadilla$9.99
Fresh broccoli, caramelized onion and cheddar cheese with a side of Spotted Cow beer cheese for dipping.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$13.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Quesadilla Kids$5.25
Quesadilla Rellena$11.99
Quesadilla de Carne Asada$13.99
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Quesadilla$6.25
Served with rice & beans or French fries. With your choice of steak, chicken ground beef, cheese or beans
Mini Sarape Quesadilla$9.00
Mini flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of pork, ground beef, chicken or mushrooms and spinach. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream
Fajita Sarape Quesadilla$13.50
One big flour tortilla with melted cheese seasoned with peppers (mild or hot), tomatoes, onions and your choice of steak or grill Chicken breast. Served with garnish and a side of sour cream.
More about El Sarape Green Bay

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Super Burritos

Cheesecake

Flan

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Honey Chicken

Chipotle Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Spinach Salad

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston