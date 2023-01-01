Rangoon in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Rangoon Pizza$0.00
More about Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View Sports Bar & Banquet Hall

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Rangoon Flatbread$12.99
Cream cheese base, topped with crab meat, mozzarella cheese, green onions and drizzled with sweet and sour sauce
10 in. Cauliflower crust available for an additional cost
More about Stadium View Sports Bar & Banquet Hall
Item pic

 

Pho Coma - 154 N Broadway

154 N Broadway, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crab Rangoons$0.00
Wonton wrappers filled with cream cheese, green onions, and imitation crab.
More about Pho Coma - 154 N Broadway

