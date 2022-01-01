Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Celiac Friendly Reuben$15.98
Reuben$13.99
House-braised corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, Served on grilled marble rye.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CLASSIC REUBEN$14.99
Corned beef piled high, topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$14.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
REUBEN$12.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwiches

Tossed Salad

Tortas

Cheese Enchiladas

Fajitas

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Clams

Mozzarella Sticks

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston