Reuben in Green Bay

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Celiac Friendly Reuben
|$15.98
|Reuben
|$13.99
House-braised corned beef brisket, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing, Served on grilled marble rye.
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|CLASSIC REUBEN
|$14.99
Corned beef piled high, topped with Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 Island dressing.
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits
2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay
|Reuben
|$14.00