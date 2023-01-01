Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve risotto

Consumer pic

 

The Farmacy

2515 West Mason Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Tenderloin with risotto$14.00
More about The Farmacy
Mangiare image

 

Mangiare - 121 North Adams Street

121 North Adams Street, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
SEASONAL RISOTTO$11.00
SIDE RISOTTO$7.00
More about Mangiare - 121 North Adams Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Huevos Rancheros

Tortas

Bisque

Burritos

Cobb Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (703 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (277 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston