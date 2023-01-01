Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Risotto in
Green Bay
/
Green Bay
/
Risotto
Green Bay restaurants that serve risotto
The Farmacy
2515 West Mason Street, Green Bay
No reviews yet
Pork Tenderloin with risotto
$14.00
More about The Farmacy
Mangiare - 121 North Adams Street
121 North Adams Street, Green Bay
No reviews yet
SEASONAL RISOTTO
$11.00
SIDE RISOTTO
$7.00
More about Mangiare - 121 North Adams Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay
Huevos Rancheros
Tortas
Bisque
Burritos
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Enchiladas
Quesadillas
More near Green Bay to explore
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
De Pere
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
Avg 3.8
(9 restaurants)
Neenah
Avg 4.1
(6 restaurants)
Crivitz
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Kaukauna
Avg 3.3
(4 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Green Bay
Avg 4.3
(65 restaurants)
Appleton
Avg 4.5
(43 restaurants)
Marinette
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
Avg 4.2
(20 restaurants)
Sheboygan
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Stevens Point
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(703 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(277 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(604 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston