Salmon salad in Green Bay

Hot Sake Sushi Bar and Kitchen - 1773 B Cardinal Line Rd
1773 B Cardinal Line Rd, Green Bay
|House Salad Salmon
|$25.00
Heritage blend mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house-made carrot ginger dressing.
Hagemeister Park - 325 N. Washington St.
325 N. Washington St., Green Bay
|Salmon Citrus Salad
|$17.99
A blend of fresh greens with mandarin oranges, candied pecans, avocado and lemon & lime wedges. Topped with grilled seasoned salmon and served with mango vinaigrette dressing.