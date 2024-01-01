Salmon salad in Green Bay

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Main pic

 

Hot Sake Sushi Bar and Kitchen - 1773 B Cardinal Line Rd

1773 B Cardinal Line Rd, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Salad Salmon$25.00
Heritage blend mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions with house-made carrot ginger dressing.
More about Hot Sake Sushi Bar and Kitchen - 1773 B Cardinal Line Rd
Item pic

 

Hagemeister Park - 325 N. Washington St.

325 N. Washington St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salmon Citrus Salad$17.99
A blend of fresh greens with mandarin oranges, candied pecans, avocado and lemon & lime wedges. Topped with grilled seasoned salmon and served with mango vinaigrette dressing.
More about Hagemeister Park - 325 N. Washington St.

