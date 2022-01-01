Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$8.25
Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp$14.50
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cajun Avocado Shrimp Tacos *$14.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with Cajun grilled shrimp atop a bed of red cabbage slaw & avocado topped with a drizzle of sweet & spicy sauce avocado ranch & a sprinkle of sesame seeds
More about Stadium View
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Tacos$8.25
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$13.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp$14.50
Shrimp Tacos$8.25
More about Los Magueyes

Map

Map

