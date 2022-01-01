Shrimp tacos in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
More about Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Shrimp Tacos
|$8.25
|Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp
|$14.50
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Stadium View
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Cajun Avocado Shrimp Tacos *
|$14.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with Cajun grilled shrimp atop a bed of red cabbage slaw & avocado topped with a drizzle of sweet & spicy sauce avocado ranch & a sprinkle of sesame seeds
More about Los Magueyes
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Shrimp Tacos
|$8.25
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$13.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.