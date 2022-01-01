Sliders in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve sliders
888 Cheese & Co.
1582 Lineville Road, Suamico
|Duel Lobster Sliders
|$12.00
One slider has lobster mac & cheese, the other a lobster cake with cheese sauce and broccoli sprouts. Served with creamy gorgonzola coleslaw! Friday's during lent only!
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Uncle Mike's Kringle Sliders
|$10.99
Fresh Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle stuffed with a double cheddar burger.