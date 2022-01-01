Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve sliders

Item pic

 

888 Cheese & Co.

1582 Lineville Road, Suamico

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Duel Lobster Sliders$12.00
One slider has lobster mac & cheese, the other a lobster cake with cheese sauce and broccoli sprouts. Served with creamy gorgonzola coleslaw! Friday's during lent only!
More about 888 Cheese & Co.
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Uncle Mike's Kringle Sliders$10.99
Fresh Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle stuffed with a double cheddar burger.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Uncle Mike's Kringle Sliders$10.99
Fresh Sea Salt Caramel Pecan Kringle stuffed with a double cheddar burger.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

