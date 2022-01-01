Spinach and artichoke dip in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.99
Creamy spinach dip with tender artichoke hearts and melted Parmesan cheese. Served warm with house fried tortilla chips.
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$10.99
Creamy spinach dip with tender artichoke hearts and melted Parmesan cheese. Served warm with house fried tortilla chips.
More about Buzz Social
Buzz Social
2310 Lineville Road, Green Bay
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$7.00
creamy spinach artichoke dip served with nacho chips
More about Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
516 Greene Ave, Green Bay
|Spinach Artichoke Dip
|$8.00
Served with tortilla chips.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.99
Creamy spinach dip with tender artichoke hearts and melted Parmesan cheese. Served warm with house fried tortilla chips.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Spinach & Artichoke Dip
|$9.99
Creamy spinach dip with tender artichoke hearts and melted Parmesan cheese. Served warm with house fried tortilla chips.