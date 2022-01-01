Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach salad in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve spinach salad

Item pic

 

Republic Chophouse

218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY

No reviews yet
Takeout
SPINACH SALAD$8.00
Roasted red pepper, egg, dried cranberries, orange wedges, and pepitas with creamy mustard vinaigrette
More about Republic Chophouse
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPINACH, PEAR & WALNUT SALAD$12.99
Baby spinach, sliced pears, candied walnuts, red onions and blue cheese crumbles, topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.
Add chicken or shrimp $5.99
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Mackinaws Grill & Spirits image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

2925 Voyager Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Spinach Salad$15.00
More about Mackinaws Grill & Spirits

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Flautas

Italian Subs

Blt Wraps

Cheese Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chicken Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

Fajitas

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston