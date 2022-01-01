Spinach salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve spinach salad
More about Republic Chophouse
Republic Chophouse
218 North Adams Street, GREEN BAY
|SPINACH SALAD
|$8.00
Roasted red pepper, egg, dried cranberries, orange wedges, and pepitas with creamy mustard vinaigrette
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|SPINACH, PEAR & WALNUT SALAD
|$12.99
Baby spinach, sliced pears, candied walnuts, red onions and blue cheese crumbles, topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.
Add chicken or shrimp $5.99