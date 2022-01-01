Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak quesadillas in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants that serve steak quesadillas

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
Steak Quesadilla$13.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with blue cheese dipping sauce.
Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Steak Quesadilla$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
Steak Quesadilla$13.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with blue cheese dipping sauce.
Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Quesadillas
