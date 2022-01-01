Steak quesadillas in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve steak quesadillas
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with blue cheese dipping sauce.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Steak Quesadilla
|$12.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion, shredded cheddar jack cheese served with blue cheese for dipping.
|Steak Quesadilla
|$13.99
Jameson glazed sirloin, onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese, served with blue cheese dipping sauce.