Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

White Dog image

 

White Dog

201 S Broadway, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Sandwich$14.00
Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions and mushrooms and your choice of cheese.
More about White Dog
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich image

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Green Bay

Lobsters

Super Burritos

Italian Subs

Mostaccioli

Cheeseburgers

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Fried Ice Cream

Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Green Bay to explore

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fond Du Lac

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Kaukauna

Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Neenah

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Appleton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Oshkosh

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Sheboygan

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston