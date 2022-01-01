Steak sandwiches in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
White Dog
201 S Broadway, Green Bay
|Steak Sandwich
|$14.00
Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions and mushrooms and your choice of cheese.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Philly Cheese-steak Sandwich
|$12.99
Shaved sirloin steak with sauteed red onion, mushrooms, green and red peppers, topped with melted provolone cheese and our Spotted Cow beer cheese. All stuffed into a hoagie bun.