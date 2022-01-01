Taco salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve taco salad
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Taco Salad
|$10.00
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. With your choice of ground beef and chicken or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 0.75
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$13.00
A crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with fresh romaine lettuce inside and loaded with sautéed bell peppers and onions. Your choice of grilled steak or chicken breast. Topped with, tomatoes, guacamole, cheese, and sour cream
FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Lunch Fajita Taco salad
|$9.50
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Taco Salad
|$9.00
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, shredded lettuce,tomatoes, onions, sour cream and cheese. With your choice of ground beef and chicken or pork
