Tacos in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve tacos

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley

2929 Allied St, Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (190 reviews)
Takeout
12" Taco$17.99
More about The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Order (2) Tacos de Lomo$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye and guacamole)
Order (3) Tacos de Lomo$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye & guacamole)
Order (2) Tacos de Mar$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla.
Shrimp or fish taco topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage & avocado
More about El Sarape West
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln image

 

The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln

606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Tacos$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with battered haddock loins. Topped by green cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro ranch aioli. Accompanied by tortilla chips and salsa.
More about The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
White Dog image

 

White Dog

201 S Broadway, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
Blackened pan fried filets, topped with cabbage, pickled red onions, soft tortilla shells. Your choice of baja or sweet chili sauce.
More about White Dog
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tacos
Chorizo Tacos
Fajita Taco Salad$11.99
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club

1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (1102 reviews)
Takeout
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Stadium View image

 

Stadium View

1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Platter *$12.99
3 soft shell tacos stuffed with seasoned beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, & shredded cheese served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.
Jalapenos or Guacamole can be added for an extra cost
Cajun Avocado Shrimp Tacos *$14.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with Cajun grilled shrimp atop a bed of red cabbage slaw & avocado topped with a drizzle of sweet & spicy sauce avocado ranch & a sprinkle of sesame seeds
More about Stadium View
Los Magueyes image

FAJITAS • BURRITOS • TACOS • SEAFOOD • ENCHILADAS

Los Magueyes

1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay

Avg 3.9 (181 reviews)
Takeout
Shredded Beef Tacos
Beef Tacos
Shrimp Tacos$8.25
More about Los Magueyes
Back 9 Pizza & Pub image

 

Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
14" HOT CHILI TACO - HAND TOSSED$19.99
18" HOT CHILI TACO$28.99
Seasoned ground beef, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar topped with corn tortilla crisps and sour cream
10" HOT CHILI TACO - HAND TOSSED$15.99
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard

2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay

Avg 4.2 (941 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Tacos$12.99
Seared ahi tuna in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$12.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$11.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Item pic

 

Anduzzi's Sports Club

900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tuna Tacos$12.99
Seared ahi tuna in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$12.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos$11.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
More about Anduzzi's Sports Club
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp$14.50
Steak Tacos
Shrimp Tacos$8.25
More about Los Magueyes
Item pic

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Order (3) Tacos de Lomo$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top.
(ribeye and guacamole)
Order (2) Tacos$6.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. Pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or rice and beans
Order (2) Tacos der Mar$9.00
Shrimp or fish taco topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage & avocado. Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla
More about El Sarape Green Bay
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACOS (2)$9.00
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport
Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill image

 

Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill

11884 Velp Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco (Beef)$2.50
More about Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill

