Tacos in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve tacos
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley
2929 Allied St, Green Bay
|12" Taco
|$17.99
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Order (2) Tacos de Lomo
|$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye and guacamole)
|Order (3) Tacos de Lomo
|$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. (ribeye & guacamole)
|Order (2) Tacos de Mar
|$9.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla.
Shrimp or fish taco topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage & avocado
The Bar - Green Bay - Lime Kiln
606 Lime Kiln Road, Green Bay
|Baja Tacos
|$13.99
Two flour tortillas stuffed with battered haddock loins. Topped by green cabbage slaw, pico de gallo, queso fresco and cilantro ranch aioli. Accompanied by tortilla chips and salsa.
White Dog
201 S Broadway, Green Bay
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened pan fried filets, topped with cabbage, pickled red onions, soft tortilla shells. Your choice of baja or sweet chili sauce.
Los Magueyes
1329 S Webster Ave, Allouez
|Chicken Tacos
|Chorizo Tacos
|Fajita Taco Salad
|$11.99
Anduzzi's Sports Club
Anduzzi's Sports Club
1992 Holmgren Way, Green Bay
|Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
|$12.99
Beer battered shrimp in flour tortillas topped with tomato, shredded cabbage, green onion and a spicy bang bang sauce. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Stadium View
1963 Holmgren Way, Ashwaubenon
|Taco Platter *
|$12.99
3 soft shell tacos stuffed with seasoned beef or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, & shredded cheese served with fresh tortilla chips, salsa & sour cream.
Jalapenos or Guacamole can be added for an extra cost
|Cajun Avocado Shrimp Tacos *
|$14.99
3 flour tortillas stuffed with Cajun grilled shrimp atop a bed of red cabbage slaw & avocado topped with a drizzle of sweet & spicy sauce avocado ranch & a sprinkle of sesame seeds
Los Magueyes
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Shredded Beef Tacos
|Beef Tacos
|Shrimp Tacos
|$8.25
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|14" HOT CHILI TACO - HAND TOSSED
|$19.99
|18" HOT CHILI TACO
|$28.99
Seasoned ground beef, fresh jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella and cheddar topped with corn tortilla crisps and sour cream
|10" HOT CHILI TACO - HAND TOSSED
|$15.99
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
2555 Lineville Rd., Green Bay
|Tuna Tacos
|$12.99
Seared ahi tuna in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
|Chipotle Chicken Tacos
|$12.99
Chipotle chicken in corn tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo, corn, black beans, queso fresco, fresh cilantro, and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Anduzzi's Sports Club
900 Kepler Drive, Green Bay
|Tuna Tacos
|$12.99
Seared ahi tuna in flour tortillas with shredded lettuce, poblano pico de gallo and cilantro lime sour cream. Served with house made tortilla chips and salsa.
Los Magueyes
2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|Tacos Ensenada-Style w/ Shrimp
|$14.50
|Steak Tacos
|Shrimp Tacos
|$8.25
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Order (3) Tacos de Lomo
|$13.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top.
(ribeye and guacamole)
|Order (2) Tacos
|$6.00
Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla with your choice of lettuce, tomatoes,
cilantro or onions on top. Pork, ground beef, chicken, beans or rice and beans
|Order (2) Tacos der Mar
|$9.00
Shrimp or fish taco topped with pico de gallo (hot or mild), shredded cabbage & avocado. Corn tortilla soft, hard shell or flour tortilla
Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill
11884 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Taco (Beef)
|$2.50