Taquitos in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve taquitos
El Sarape West
2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay
|Taquitos
|$9.00
Four mini golden fried taquitos with shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of sour cream
|Taquitos
|$8.00
Four mini golden fried taquitos with shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoesand a side of sour cream
Los Magueyes
1053 Velp Ave, Green Bay
|Lunch Taquitos
|$9.99
El Sarape Green Bay
2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay
|Taquitos
|$8.00
Four mini golden fried taquitos with shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoesand a side of sour cream
|Taquitos
|$9.00
Four mini golden fried taquitos with shredded beef or chicken. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and a side of sour cream