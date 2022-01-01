Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve tortas

Item pic

 

El Sarape West

2615 S Oneida St, Green Bay

Avg 4.5 (1800 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$9.00
Mexican sandwich made with beans, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 0.75
Substitute Mexican sausage, ribeye, campechana or beef tongue add 1.50
More about El Sarape West
Los Magueyes image

 

Los Magueyes

2648 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

Avg 4.4 (610 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$9.99
More about Los Magueyes
El Sarape Green Bay image

 

El Sarape Green Bay

2030 E Mason St STE H, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Torta$9.00
Mexican sandwich made with beans, tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, sour cream and your choice of chicken, ground beef or pork. Substitute steak or shredded beef add 0.75
Substitute Mexican sausage, ribeye, campechana or beef tongue add 1.50
More about El Sarape Green Bay

