Walnut salad in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve walnut salad
Green Bay Distillery
835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon
|Strawberry Walnut Salad
|$9.99
Arugula and baby spinach, strawberries, walnuts, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and berry vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
|STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD
|$10.99
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay
|SPINACH, PEAR & WALNUT SALAD
|$12.99
Baby spinach, sliced pears, candied walnuts, red onions and blue cheese crumbles, topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.
Add chicken or shrimp $5.99