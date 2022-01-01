Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Walnut salad in Green Bay

Go
Green Bay restaurants
Toast

Green Bay restaurants that serve walnut salad

Green Bay Distillery

835 Mike McCarthy Way, Ashwaubenon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Walnut Salad$9.99
Arugula and baby spinach, strawberries, walnuts, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and berry vinaigrette dressing served on the side.
STRAWBERRY WALNUT SALAD$10.99
More about Green Bay Distillery
Back 9 Pizza & Pub

1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50, Green Bay

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SPINACH, PEAR & WALNUT SALAD$12.99
Baby spinach, sliced pears, candied walnuts, red onions and blue cheese crumbles, topped with a drizzle of balsamic glaze served with fat-free raspberry vinaigrette.
Add chicken or shrimp $5.99
More about Back 9 Pizza & Pub

