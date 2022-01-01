Go
Green Beans Coffee Omaha

Come in and enjoy!

6831 S. 167th St

Popular Items

Popular Items

Burrito$3.95
Eggs and Cheese in a Flour Tortilla.
Choose Cheese Type: American, Pepperjack, Swiss or Cheddar
Choose Meat ($1 upcahrge): Sausage, Bacon,Ham, Turkey, or Chorizo
Bagel Sandwich$5.45
Cinnamon Roll$3.75
Big Breakfast Burrito$9.95
32oz - Iced Tea$3.55
Chicken Caesar Wrap$8.55
Grilled Chicken Breast, Chopped Romaine, Caesar Dressing, and Parmesan Cheese served in a Spinach & Herb Tortilla.
*Served with Chips and a Pickle
16oz - Mocha$4.45
Muffin$3.05
24oz - Mocha$5.25
Chicken Pesto$8.55
Location

6831 S. 167th St

Omaha NE

Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday5:30 am - 5:00 pm
