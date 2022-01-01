Green Brothers Juice- Piper Glen
Come in and enjoy!
6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2
Location
6432 Rea Road Suite, A-2
Charlotte NC
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Eggs Up Grill
Home to the whole neighborhood, serving smiles from sunup through lunch.
Bahn Thai
After living in the States for over 30 years, Steven and Amp decided to open a restaurant. They envisioned an environment where they could share delicious, authentic food to families of all sizes and backgrounds. A place where the staff are not only coworkers, but family members as well. We only use the freshest ingredients while offering authentic Thai cuisine and sushi.
Cantina 1511- Toringdon
Come in and enjoy!
12th Man Sports Pub
Sports Bar & Pub with Chef Driven Menu