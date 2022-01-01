Go
Green Collective Eatery

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100 • $$

Avg 5 (28 reviews)

Popular Items

Green Warrior$11.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, spinach, hemp seeds, almond butter, vanilla extract, date. Topped with
coconut shreds and bee pollen.
Emerald Bites$2.00
Build Your Own Salad 5 Toppings$10.50
The Basic$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, strawberries, date, banana. Topped with coconut shreds and bee pollen.
Clean Green$10.50
coconut water, mango, pineapple, spinach,
cucumber, lemon, ginger. Topped with coconut shreds and bee pollen.
Avocado Toast Half Order$11.50
One piece of toast topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, picked onion, chives, dill, lemon zest,
olive oil drizzle, sea salt, and chili flakes.
Morning Boost$10.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, banana, cold brew, gluten-free oats, almond butter, date. Topped with espresso powder.
Colorado Lox Half Order$10.50
One piece of toast with herbed cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, pickled
onions, tomatoes, dill, chives, hemp seeds.
Purple Bowl$12.00
housemade almond-cashew mylk, acai, banana, blueberries, strawberries.
Topped with: granola, banana, strawberries, coconut shreds, cacao nibs, honey drizzle
Toast Flight
Mix and match 3 half pieces of our toasts.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

2158 W 32nd Ave Unit 100

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
