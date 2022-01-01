Go
Green Culture Trinity

Green Culture offers plant-based food that is fresh, healthy, cruelty-free and tastes amazing. Thank you for your business and making positive choices that are better for our planet, better for our animal friends, more sustainable, and healthier for you. XO

1420 Seven Springs Blvd

Popular Items

Berry Peaceful$8.99
blueberry, banana, cashews, dates, vanilla, lavender, flax, hemp milk
(contains tree nuts)
Impossible Burger$11.99
a meat lovers dream burger with the taste of the real thing that fulfills the toughest of cravings (contains soy)
picture of an Impossible Ultimate Burger
Curry Bowl$13.49
sweet potato, chick peas, red pepper, onion, and broccoli in a spicy green curry sauce, served with brown rice and sprinkled with roasted peanuts and micro-greens. (contains peanuts)
Beyond Burger$10.99
a plant-based burger with the look and texture of the real thing that is known as the burger that bleeds (beet juice)
Cheeze Steak Sub$15.99
chopped Impossible meat, cheeze, grilled peppers & onions on a hoagie roll (contains soy)
Hot Chick Sandwich$16.99
shredded chick'n smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw, pickles, sriracha on bun (contains soy and gluten)
Salad Summer Roll$4.99
cucumber, carrots, avocado, cabbage, rice noodles, spinach, rice paper
Island Bowl$13.49
sweet potatoes, edamame, peppers, onion, spinach, pineapple in a teriyaki sauce served with yellow rice and sprinkled with coconut flakes and micro-greens. (contains soy)
Truffle Fries$8.99
baked french fires drizzled with truffle aioli and sprinkled with parmesan cheeze
Veggie Burger$9.99
housemade patty with our secret blend of brown rice, lentils, carrots, spinach, walnuts and spices (contains tree nuts)
Location

1420 Seven Springs Blvd

New Port Richey FL

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
