Go
Toast

Green Door Distilling Co.

Discovery Distilled

429 E North St • $$

Avg 4.6 (139 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists

Location

429 E North St

Kalamazoo MI

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brewery Outré

No reviews yet

We're a microbrewery that creates innovative versions of classic beer styles as well as novel new styles, including beer-wine hybrids. We use Michigan-grown ingredients to capture the unique "Terroir" of Michigan in every glass.

Woods Kzoo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fish Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Maru Sushi & Grill

No reviews yet

A chef-driven restaurant committed to using only the finest fish, vegetables, sushi rice, and scratch-made sauces. Each dish is a harmonious reflection of honoring a traditional cuisine and rediscovering it through a modern lens.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston