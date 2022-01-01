Go
Green Door on 8th

It all started when…
Greg and Lindsey Fowler dreamed to own their own restaurant. Both had worked in the restaurant industry in varying capacities for years. Greg and Lindsey took a leap of faith starting Green Door on 8th in the old City Market Building where City Market Bistro had planted a seed. The “New American Eatery” is a one of its kind in Dade City and is very well set apart. They are dedicated to God, family, community and excellence.

14148 8th Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (197 reviews)

Popular Items

FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$8.00
a southern classic dressed with feta cheese and balsamic glaze
THE RESERVE BURGER$15.00
100% black angus beef wood grilled to perfection topped with danish blue cheese, pork belly, on a grilled brioche bun with french fries *sub beyond meat patty | 2
CAESAR SALAD$9.00
romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and croûtons
COOKIE$3.00
CHIPS AND BLUE$10.00
in house made potato chips with melted danish blue cheese, balsamic demi glaze and local honey with smoked pork belly
CHEESE CAKE$5.00
TRIPLE CHOCOLATE COOKIE$2.00
TURKEY BLT WRAP$9.00
Shaved turkey, Bacon, romaine Lettuce and tomatoes with our signature aioli in a tomato basil wrap
FGT CIABATTA$10.00
fried green tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, romaine and red onions drizzled with a balsamic glaze served on a toasted ciabatta bun with an olive tapenade
KIDS CORN DOGS$7.00
every kid’s meal comes with a drink, fruit, entrée, french fries and locally made herbert sherbet
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

14148 8th Street

Dade City FL

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

