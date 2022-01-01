It all started when…

Greg and Lindsey Fowler dreamed to own their own restaurant. Both had worked in the restaurant industry in varying capacities for years. Greg and Lindsey took a leap of faith starting Green Door on 8th in the old City Market Building where City Market Bistro had planted a seed. The “New American Eatery” is a one of its kind in Dade City and is very well set apart. They are dedicated to God, family, community and excellence.



14148 8th Street • $$