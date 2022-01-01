Go
Toast
  • /
  • Detroit
  • /
  • Green Dot Stables - Detroit

Green Dot Stables - Detroit

Craft Sliders.
Fries. Soups. Salads.
Beer. Wine. Cocktails.

2200 West Lafayette

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Bacon$3.85
beef patty - sweet potato - bacon - house bbq sauce
Cucumbers$2.85
cucumber - creme fraiche - white vinegar
Corned Beef$3.85
Wigleys corned beef - sauerkraut - pickle - mustard aioli
Kale Salad$3.75
kale - quinoa - house lemon vinaigrette - shallot
Le Poutine$3.75
shoestring - cheese curd - gravy
Philly$3.35
shaved ribeye - grilled peppers & onions - squeeze cheese
Hamburger$2.75
beef patty - grilled onion - pickle
Caesar$3.65
crispy fried chicken filet - house caesar - iceberg lettuce
Gyro$3.85
gyro meat - roma tomato - house tzatziki
Mystery Meat
aka "weekly slider special" - follow us on FB and Insta for all things #mysterymeat
See full menu

Location

2200 West Lafayette

Detroit MI

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Johnny Noodle King

No reviews yet

Detroit Ramen

Mink

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

FOLK

No reviews yet

Located in Corktown, Detroit
Folk is a gourmet market & cafe offering high quality and thoughtfully sourced provisions.
Food, drinks, grocery and gifts can be ordered online, from our walk-up espresso window or shopped in-person.
We specialize in gourmet grocery, gifts, biodynamic wine and offer catering services.

McShane's

No reviews yet

Mcshane's Irish Pub and Whiskey Bar

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston