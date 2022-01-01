Go
Toast
  • /
  • Lansing
  • /
  • Green Dot Stables - Lansing

Green Dot Stables - Lansing

Craft Sliders.

410 South Clippert Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

410 South Clippert Street

Lansing MI

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The People's Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rooted Socialite

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Eastside Fish Fry & Grill

No reviews yet

Locally owned and operated since 2012.
Blessed and Thankful to our community and customers!
Give us a try and we bet you'll be hooked.
Get it?? Hooked

Arcadia Restaurant and Brewpub

No reviews yet

More than a Brew Pub. More than BBQ. Cocktails. House Beer. Guest Handles. Burgers. Tacos. Great Apps. Great Place to catch the game!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston