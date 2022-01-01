Go
Toast

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum

Green Dragon Tavern & Museum is a community centric restaurant, hospitality venue and a must visit destination located in Carlsbad, CA. GDT&M opened its doors in 2014 with a passion to revolutionize hospitality by creating a memorable guest experience unlike any other on the west coast. We combine our appreciation for America, elevated social dining and community to create a destination that focuses on the commonalities we share that bring us together. We accomplish this through our highly acclaimed menu, classic American ambiance combined with comfortable Tavern feel, our free admission museum housing a collection of documents and antiquities that inspire and connect us with our nation’s heritage as well as our fun, friendly service dedicated to your social dining experience.

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • CUPCAKES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • CAKES

6115 Paseo Del Norte • $$

Avg 4.2 (3444 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid's Battered Cod$8.95
Children's portion of hand battered New England Cod fish with choice of side.
French Dip$15.95
thinly sliced beef, swiss, horseradish cream, caramelized onions, baguette, au jus, garlic parmesan fries.
Mashed Potato$6.95
Caesar Salad (GF*)$9.95
romaine, brioche croutons, shaved parmesan, grape tomato, caesar dressing, parmesan crostini.
Pepperoni
Tavern Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni,
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Sports
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

Location

6115 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad CA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

El Puerto Street Taco

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0079

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Pelly's Fish Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Primo Pizza & Pasta, LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston