Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro

The Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro was opened in 2007 and has since been Portland’s premier haven for mindful dining. Established by chef and owner Dan Sriprasert, the Green Elephant offers Pan-Asian vegetarian and vegan meals (with a decidedly Thai focus), Portland beers, hand-mixed home-grown teas, locally roasted coffee, sweet sodas from Maine, and a superb wine list that includes both vegan and organic options.

SOUPS • SALADS • CURRY

608 Congress st • $$

Avg 4.6 (1287 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Basil Fried Rice$13.50
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with soy-meat, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, Thai basil, Chinese broccoli, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Soy Nuggets$7.50
served with sweet chili sauce (Vegan)
Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls$7.50
stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, cabbage, bean thread noodles, celery, and bamboo shoots and served with tamarind sauce (Vegan)
Thai Ginger Noodles$13.50
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, scallions, and egg (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Pineapple Brown Rice$13.50
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with pineapple, sunflower seeds, soy-meat, sweet corn, peas, carrots, scallions, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat) (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Brussels Sprouts$7.50
fried and seasoned with tamari (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Green Curry with Tofu$16.00
Broccoli, bok choy, green beans, snow peas, bell peppers, carrots, zucchini, tofu, and Thai basil in a green coconut milk curry. Garnished with microgreens and served with jasmine brown rice. Moderately spicy (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Pad Thai$13.50
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Vegetable Dumplings$7.50
stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)
Hot & Spicy Soy Sticks$7.50
Soy “chicken” on bamboo skewers with our garlic-chili-cilantro sauce (Vegan)
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

608 Congress st

Portland ME

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
