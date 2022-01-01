Go
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar

35 Portwalk Pl • $$

Avg 4.6 (1082 reviews)

Popular Items

Deep Fried Vegetarian Spring Rolls$9.00
stuffed with shiitake mushrooms, carrots, onion, cabbage, bean thread noodles, celery, and bamboo shoots and served with tamarind sauce (Vegan)
Pineapple Brown Rice$15.00
Jasmine brown rice stir-fried with pineapple, sunflower seeds, soy-meat, sweet corn, peas, carrots, scallions, and egg (Make it Gluten-Free by substituting tamari for our brown sauce and tofu for the soy-meat) (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Tofu Tikka Masala$17.00
Spinach, edamame, tofu, and chickpeas in a Masala curry sauce. Served with fried rice seasoned with curry powder, peas, carrots and shallots (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Vegetable Dumplings$9.00
stuffed with mixed vegetables and served with ginger-soy sauce and spicy chili sauce (Vegan)
Thai Ginger Noodles$15.00
Wide rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, ginger, broccoli, carrots, onions, snow peas, scallions, and egg (Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Singapore Noodles$15.00
Stir-fried rice vermicelli with curry powder, egg, bok choy, snow peas, bell peppers and tofu. Topped with sweet pea shoots and fried shallots
Siamese Dream Curry Noodles$18.00
Rice noodles, snow peas, carrots, red peppers, tofu, soy-meat, cashews, and spinach in a thick coconut curry soup. Topped with crispy rice noodles and fried shallots (Vegan)(Make it Gluten-Free without soy-meat)
Pad Thai$15.00
Rice noodles stir-fried with tofu, egg, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, and scallions. Topped with ground peanuts and raw vegetables (Gluten-Free)(Make it Vegan by omitting Egg)
Roti Canai$9.00
Indian style flatbread. Serrved with vegetable curry dip (Vegan)
Brussels Sprouts$9.00
fried and seasoned with tamari (Vegan)(Gluten-Free)
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Trendy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

35 Portwalk Pl

Portsmouth NH

Sunday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
