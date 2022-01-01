Green Frog Social House
Come on in and enjoy!
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
118 E. Main St. • $
Location
118 E. Main St.
Lake City SC
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Lake City Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Southern Hops Brewing Co.
Southern Hops Brewing Company is Florence, SC's first brewpub specializing in craft brewed beer, appetizers, hand crafted pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fresh salads! Nothing on our menu is fried, even our wings are double baked. We use local honey in many of our items including our pizza dough. So if you're looking for something different and delicious, you've found us!
Creekside
Come in and enjoy!
Miyabi Jr Express
Come in and enjoy!