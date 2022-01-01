Go
Toast

Green Frog Social House

Come on in and enjoy!

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

118 E. Main St. • $

Avg 4.8 (48 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

118 E. Main St.

Lake City SC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Lake City Bistro

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Southern Hops Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Southern Hops Brewing Company is Florence, SC's first brewpub specializing in craft brewed beer, appetizers, hand crafted pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fresh salads! Nothing on our menu is fried, even our wings are double baked. We use local honey in many of our items including our pizza dough. So if you're looking for something different and delicious, you've found us!

Creekside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miyabi Jr Express

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston