Green Front Restaurant

Our restaurant first opened in 1928, in the heart of the Prohibition era. Owned by the Polimeni family, The Italian-American Restaurant served as a speakeasy until 1933 when alcohol consumption became legal again.
It had come to be known as the Green Front, so the Polimenis decided to keep the name and continued operations until they retired in 1982.
After a few years as a bar under various names, The Green Front Restaurant was re-established by Eric Zimmerman and Bobby Johnston in October of 2012. As huge fans (bordering on obsession) of local history and signage, they established a family-friendly restaurant that celebrates the old days and has developed its own reputation for great-tasting grub.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

35 Niagara St • $

Avg 4.7 (1166 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings ( Current Market Price )$17.95
Our Jumbo Roaster Chicken Wings go great with a fresh hot pizza pie. We have a style for almost every taste. Served in orders of 10.
Cheeseburger$12.50
Over ¹⁄³ pound of certified Angus beef – fresh, never
frozen – and pattied to fit our heel.
Asiago Chicken Wrap$11.50
Marinated grilled chicken breast wrapped in a garlic herb tortilla with lettuce, tomato and Asiago bacon ranch cheese spread
Big Beefy$11.95
Slow roasted top round beef dipped in au jus and
topped with mozzarella cheese and served on a heel
Large Cheese Pizza$16.95
Fried Pickle Chips$8.50
Crispy fried dill pickle spears
Served with a side of Sriracha Ranch.
Chicken Fingers$11.25
Crispy fried chicken tenderloin served with French
Fries & a side of Country Sweet. (5 per order)
Fish & Chips$12.95
Four lightly battered cod fillets served with french fries and coleslaw.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

35 Niagara St

Canandaigua NY

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

