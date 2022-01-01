Go
Toast

Green Gator

Americana Cuisine with a Cajun twist!

5566 Main St #110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Jambalya$12.00
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
Pasta Monica$16.50
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream Sauce
Blackened Redfish$22.00
Crawfish Cream Sauce, Dirty Rice & Grilled Asparagus
Red Beans & Rice w/ Sausage$13.00
Simplicity at it's best
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo$6.00
Cup or Bowl
Cup Red Beans And Rice$5.00
Seafood Gumbo$6.00
Cup or Bowl
Po' Boys$12.00
Mayo and Lettuce. Served with Cajun Fries.
New Orleans Style Fried Plates$14.00
Choice of One, 2 ($17), 3 ($19), or 4 ($23)
Crawfish Half n Half$16.00
Crawfish Etouffee & Fried Tails w/ Cajun Fries
See full menu

Location

5566 Main St #110

Frisco TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nerdvana

No reviews yet

Nerdvana Frisco is an unpretentious upscale restaurant and bar focused on contemporary american dining, craft beer, local coffee and video game culture. Enjoy one of our handcrafted dishes while watching the latest e-sports tournament.Have a local craft beer while slashing through mobs at our free play setups.@nerdvana is the place to enjoy nerd passion outside the norm.

Zag afro fusion cuisine

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Rotolo's Craft & Crust

No reviews yet

Your new happy place; the best of good food, good vibes, and no bullsh*t. Featuring authentic Italian crusts in three styles in award-winning combinations.

GIDI BAR AND GRILL

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston