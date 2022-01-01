Go
Green Gator - Las Colinas

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100

Popular Items

Cajun Fries$5.00
Fish Sandwich$13.00
Hand Battered Cod to a crisp topped with Coleslaw & Tarter Sauce
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$12.00
Hand Battered with Creamy Shrimp Sauce
Abita Beer Hushpuppies$6.00
Dozen Homemade Dogs
Jambalya$14.00
Pulled Chicken, Smoked Sausage, Bell Peppers, Cajun Spices
Shrimp Half n Half$17.00
Shrimp Creole & Popcorn Shrimp w/ Cajun Fries
Crispy Fried Alligator$14.00
Creole Red Sauce
New Orleans Style Fried Plates$14.00
Choice of One, 2 ($17), 3 ($19), or 4 ($23)
Pasta Monica$17.00
Shrimp, Crawfish or Chicken (combo $23) w/ Spicy Cream
Seafood Gumbo$6.00
Cup or Bowl
Location

340 West Las Colinas BoulevardSuite 100

Irving TX

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
