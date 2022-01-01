Go
Green Goat

2125 SUPERIOR AVE E CAFE

Popular Items

Keto Brisket Asada Tacos$15.00
grass-fed brisket | siete almond tortilla | avocado | wild greens | lemon + olive oil | salsa macha | farm cheese
B.L.A.$11.00
organic fermented rosemary focaccia | coconut bacon | garlic aioli | broccoli sprouts | avocado | shallots | wild organic greens | tomato
Power$13.00
blueberry | banana | almond butter | blue spirulina | keto chocolate collagen | cinnamon | vanilla | almond milk
Keto Chocolate Chai Cupcake$5.00
keto chocolate | chai cream cheese icing
Nature's Adderall Cold Brew$5.00
Latte$5.00
espresso | steamed milk
Green Goat Toast$11.00
organic fermented rosemary focaccia | citrus avocado | pickled shallot | egg | sprouts | herbs
Wild Greens Salad Bowl$15.00
organic wild greens | pea + sunflower shoots | citrus | avocado | farm cheese | pepitas | fermented miso vin | lemon + olive oil | dates | coconut bacon
All Day Eggwich$11.00
brioche | organic egg soufflé | prosciutto | herbs | whole grain mustard | organic wild greens
Fuel$11.00
mango | banana | turmeric | greek yogurt | almond milk | citrus aminos | orange juice | green tea
Location

2125 SUPERIOR AVE E CAFE

CLEVELAND OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
