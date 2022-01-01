Go
Toast

Green Hills Grille

Green Hills Grille proves that dining doesn’t have to be pretentious. Located just south of downtown Nashville in the heart of its namesake, the restaurant is both a local hangout and a destination of choice for those visiting the Green Hills neighborhood. The revitalized menu includes many updated twists, but longtime enthusiasts will recognize familiar favorites like the tortilla soup, grilled salmon salad, chicken salad melt, Santa Fe chicken and smoked chicken enchiladas.

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

2002 Richard Jones Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (1748 reviews)

Popular Items

BEST BURGER IN GREEN HILLS$18.00
freshly ground beef, toasted bun, cheddar cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, red onions, french fries
SPINACH GOAT CHEESE SALAD$13.00
spinach, diced apples, dried cranberries, shallots, spiced walnuts, goat cheese, house vinaigrette
BLACK KALE SALAD$13.00
chiffon kale, lemon, olive oil, dried cranberries, marcona almonds, parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes
ALA SIDE$6.00
FILET MIGNON SLIDERS$22.50
aged tenderlion, tomato, arugula, cheddar, caramelized onion, bacon, bbq aioli, french fries
COCONUT CHICKEN TENDERS$14.50
breaded, fried, honey dijon
TORTILLA CLUB$18.00
wheat tortilla with grilled chicken, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico, guacamole, bacon, chipotle mayonnaise, house chips
COBB SALAD$13.00
romaine & bibb lettuce, bleu cheese vinaigrette, bacon, avocado, scallions, cherry tomatoes, boiled egg, bleu cheese crumbles
KID CHICKEN$8.00
fried tenders or grilled chicken breast, french fries
FISH TACO
fried or grilled white fish, escabeche, tarter, queso fresco, cilantro, onion, flour tortilla
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2002 Richard Jones Rd

Nashville TN

Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Santo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kalamata's

No reviews yet

We have been serving Nashville's freshest and brightest mediterranean food for the last 14 years.

Chopt Creative Salad Co.

No reviews yet

At Chopt, we go to crazy lengths to create the most flavorful salads imaginable. We venture near and far to pair the highest quality local ingredients with the most craveable recipes we discover in our travels. We're on a mission to get you to crave salad. Why? Because salad's awesome.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston