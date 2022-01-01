Go
Green House Bistro

Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday 11am to 7pm |
Saturday 11am to 3pm

5 Thomas Road • $$

Avg 4.2 (67 reviews)

Popular Items

Family Chicken Dinner (3hr Cook time)$29.99
PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 3 HOURS FOR PREP TIME
Dinner includes Organic Green Salad, choice of dressing & Oven Hot Bread
Rotisserie chicken - order with your choice of rub using garden-fresh herbs
Rosemary & Garlic Tarragon Lemon
Herbs de Valencia \t\t\t\t\t
Salt & Pepper
Signature Pot Pie Non Baked (PIE ONLY)$15.00
PLEASE SCHEDULE ORDER IN ADVANCE AT LEAST 2.5 HOURS FOR PREP TIME
Chicken, potatoes, onions, carrots, celery, cheddar & mozzarella
Pomme Frites$6.00
served with herbs, parmesan, and aioli sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

5 Thomas Road

Los Lunas NM

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
