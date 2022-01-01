Green House Bistro
Come in and enjoy!
Hours of Operation:
Monday - Friday 11am to 7pm |
Saturday 11am to 3pm
SALADS
5 Thomas Road • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
5 Thomas Road
Los Lunas NM
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Carnival Treats
Come in and enjoy!
Grounded Coffeeshop
Come in and enjoy!
THE EATERY
Take out and Curbside delivery available. Limited indoor and patio dining. Limited delivery available to Mesa Del Sol residents during dinner hours.
GOLD STREET PIZZA & BREW
A friendly place to gather!