Go
Toast

Green House Restaurant

Come in and enjoy!

4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

4793 Point Fosdick Drive #400

Gig Harbor WA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Blazing Onion Burgers, Brews & Spirits

No reviews yet

Gourmet Burgers, Chicken, Salads & House Made Desserts

Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizzeria Fondi

No reviews yet

A slice of Italy right in Gig Harbor. Named for the 3000 year old village located in Italy's agricultural heartland between Rome and Naples, this restaurant embodies farm fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques.
Come in and enjoy!!

Lunchbox Laboratory

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston