Go
Toast

Green Kayak Grille & Pub

Come in and enjoy!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

204 Front St • $

Avg 4.3 (263 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

204 Front St

New Richmond OH

Sunday1:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sunset Beach Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come for the food, stay for the Sunset!!

California KY. Flintlock's LLC

No reviews yet

Great Atmosphere!
Great Food!
Great Friends!

12 Mile Creek Winery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy this small farm winery, established in 2016. Set in the foothills of southern Campbell County, nestled overlooking 12 Mile Creek on scenic Rt. 10!

The Peculiar Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston